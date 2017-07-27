Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

WEATHER

Storm forms in Pacific

A tropical depression developed yesterday afternoon in the waters off the Philippines, the ninth tropical storm of the season, but it would not be clear until tomorrow if Nesat is going to have an impact on Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau said. Nesat is moving in a northerly direction, but there is a chance it could turn west and approach Taiwan tomorrow, forecaster Yen Tseng-hsi (顏增璽) said. If the Pacific high pressure system weakens and Nesat’s movement is influenced by nearby Typhoon Noru, then it could turn west only slightly and have less of an effect on Taiwan, but if the high pressure system maintains its current strength, Nesat could move closer to Taiwan and have a greater influence, Yen said.

CRIME

Fraud suspects repatriated

Eighteen Taiwanese who were arrested for telecom fraud in Bangkok earlier this month were repatriated to Taiwan yesterday. The 14 men and four women were among a group of 20 people arrested during a raid on a residential building in Bangkok on July 6. The other two suspects are Chinese women. The raid was triggered by intelligence provided by Taiwan’s Criminal Investigation Bureau, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand said.

NATIONAL DEFENSE

Anniversary to be marked

The air force is to host a series of events at its academy in Kaohsiung on Aug. 12 to mark the 80th anniversary of Air Force Day and the Marco Polo Bridge Incident. Academy vice president Teng En-lien (鄧恩憐) said the events are to include fighter jet stunts, performances by the air force military band, and exhibitions of military equipment and vehicles, including three painted fighter jets. A Ching-kuo indigenous defense fighter, an F-16 and a Mirage 2000 are to be painted with images symbolizing dragons and the wind, the national flag and the number “80” to mark the 80th anniversary of Air Force Day on Aug. 14, Teng said. The day commemorates a battle with Imperial Japanese warplanes over Hangzhou’s Jianqiao air base on Aug. 14, 1937. The anniversary events would be restricted to Taiwanese and their foreign-born spouses. Foreign spouses who are not citizens must be accompanied by their husbands or wives, the air force said.

HEALTH

Fresh tea drinks fail tests

The Consumer Protection Association of Taiwan on Tuesday said that 62 percent of handmade drinks in southern Taiwan were found to contain excessive levels of aerobic and E. coli bacteria during random checks it carried out recently. Thirty-one out of the 50 drink providers inspected in the Tainan, Kaohsiung and Pingtung areas failed to meet sanitation requirements, association deputy secretary-general Hsu Pang-han (徐邦瀚) said. Some drinks were even found to contain aerobic bacteria that were eight to nine times higher than the standard of 200 colony-forming units per milliliter, which could cause acute gastroenteritis, he said. The results indicate poor sanitation and contamination during the production process, Hsu said, adding that dirty ice cubes could be the reason behind the high levels of aerobic bacteria. The substandard beverages included pearl milk tea, fruit punch and Guanyin milk tea, according to the tests. The test results would be forwarded to the health bureaus in the three cities, Hsu said.

ENTERTAINMENT

Taiwan’s music returns to NY

Taiwanese Waves, a concert program featuring the nation’s music, is to be showcased at the Central Park SummerStage music festival in New York on Saturday. SummerStage is New York City’s largest free summer music festival, featuring performers from around the world and complementing the social diversity of the city. The program’s debut at the festival last year attracted record numbers of concertgoers, and serenaded locals and tourists alike. This year, the program is expected to be about four hours long and include performances by popular Taiwanese artists including Golden Melody Award winner Sangpuy Katatepan Mavaliyw. The concert is to showcase Taiwan’s vibrant and diverse culture with performances in the Puyuma language, Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese) and Mandarin.