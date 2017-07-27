Soldier killed by bacterial meningitis: CDC

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

An outbreak of meningococcal disease at an army base caused one death, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said yesterday, adding that preventive measures have been carried out.

Meningococcal disease is a bacterial form of meningitis — an acute inflammation of the meninges, protective membranes around the brain and spinal cord, which can cause severe brain damage — that is fatal in 50 percent of cases if untreated, WHO data showed.

Several cases of meningococcal disease from Neisseria meningitidis infections were reported at the army base, resulting in one fatality, the CDC said.

According to the WHO, several bacteria can cause meningitis, but N. meningitidis has the most potential to cause widespread epidemics.

An active-duty soldier of the army’s 584th Armored Brigade, stationed in Hsinchu County, on Saturday last week felt ill and took the day off to rest at home, but later that day he was hospitalized at Taoyuan Armed Forces General Hospital, the army’s 6th Corps Command said yesterday.

However, his condition deteriorated rapidly, and he died on Sunday morning, it added.

While the soldier’s death is being investigated by the Taoyuan District Prosecutors’ Office, the army said that it ordered seven others who felt ill to report to the hospital, where examinations found two N. meningitidis infections.

Bacteria that cause meningitis can be orally transmitted between people and have an incubation period of about two to 10 days, CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said.

Symptoms include a fever, severe headaches, nausea, vomiting, a stiff neck, confusion, unconsciousness, hemorrhagic rashes and convulsions, he said, adding that antibiotics are usually prescribed as treatment.

Doctors have evaluated and administered vaccines to 118 people who came into contact with those suspected of having contracted the disease, the CDC said, adding that the local health bureau would continue to monitor their health until Aug. 12.