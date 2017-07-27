KMT’s platform clings to ‘consensus’

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

A draft of the new Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) platform emphasizes its own version the so-called “1992 consensus,” which was rejected by China last week.

The KMT yesterday handed the draft to its representatives in preparation for the party’s national congress scheduled for Aug. 20 when KMT chairman-elect Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) is to assume office and the platform is to be unveiled.

The overview of the draft states that the KMT’s cross-strait policy is to promote peaceful developments across the Taiwan Strait on the basis of the “five visions” formulated by former vice president Lien Chan (連戰) and former Chinese president Hu Jintao (胡錦濤) during a meeting in 2005 in Beijing.

The “five visions” were: promote peaceful cross-strait developments; promptly resume cross-strait negotiations; end hostility by signing a peace treaty; boost cross-strait economic exchanges and establish mechanisms for economic cooperation; facilitate negotiations to address the issue of [Taiwan’s] participation in international organizations and establish a “normalized” communication channel between the KMT and the Chinese Communist Party.

The section on the KMT’s cross-strait policy states that the party would endeavor to maintain the peaceful “status quo” across the Taiwan Strait on the condition that such efforts are made within the framework of the Republic of China Constitution.

The KMT would promote cross-strait exchanges, Chinese culture, mutual understanding and tolerance on the basis of the “one China, different interpretations” principle that is attached to the “1992 consensus” in its pursuit of peace and continuous developments across the Strait, the draft said.

The “1992 consensus” — a term former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) said that he made up in 2000 — formerly referred to a tacit understanding between the KMT and the Chinese government that both sides acknowledge there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.

China’s Xinhua news agency signed the death knell of the “consensus” last week after it published a list of phrases banned from use in Chinese media, which stated that news outlets can mention the “1992 consensus,” but must not add the part about “different interpretations.”

The KMT’s draft platform added that the party is firm in its position against Taiwanese independence, as only by upholding the “one China, different interpretations” principle can cross-strait cooperation be mutually beneficial.

When asked to comment on the KMT’s new platform yesterday, Wu said it was “far from finalized.”

KMT headquarters would allow the about 1,000 KMT representatives sufficient time to study the draft and seek their opinions, which are to be used as reference when finalizing the platform, he said.

The KMT’s national congress is the party’s overarching authority and the opinions of KMT representatives must be respected, he said, adding that he would only participate in the decisionmaking process before the final version is approved.