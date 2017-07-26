Most jobseekers asked about private life

By Wu Po-wei and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A survey conducted by online job bank yes123 found that 78 percent of first-time jobseekers were asked about private issues, including their relationship status, during interviews.

In addition, 20 percent of respondents said they experienced sexual harassment during interviews, according to the survey, which was released on Monday.

Asked about the most difficult part of the job-hunting process, 79 percent of first-time jobseekers said that writing their resume was the biggest challenge, citing difficulty in writing a self-introduction; a lack of skills and experience; and poor foreign-language skills.

Knowing what to wear and being able to answer interviewers’ questions effectively were also cited as big challenges, the survey found.

Yes123 spokesman Yang Tsung-pin (楊宗斌) said jobseekers should describe themselves positively and bring up unique personal attributes when introducing themselves.

In interviews, they should be polite and cool-headed, he added.

“Your chances of being offered a position go up greatly if your words have substance [when being interviewed],” Yang said.

Unfortunately, some interviews are false pretenses to sexually harass jobseekers, both verbally and physically, Yang said, adding that interviewers often pry into personal matters, such as marital status, health conditions and family planning.

Sexual harassment by interviewers might include explicit comments, asking about body measurements or touching one’s hands and shoulders, Yang said.

One survey respondent said that following an interview they were asked to fill out a form, in which they were asked unusual questions, such as willingness to have dinner with clients.

They later discovered the job opening was at a hostess bar, despite the advertisement describing a customer service position.

Excessive personal questions, harassment and bullying are endemic to looking for work, which discriminates against first-time jobseekers, Yang said.

Those who experience such questioning can answer indirectly, Yang said, adding that more ambitious individuals might turn such questions back on the interviewer.