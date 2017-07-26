Vietnamese girls celebrate life without elephantiasis

Staff writer, with CNA

Two Vietnamese girls on Monday celebrated their new life at China Medical University Hospital in Taichung after successfully undergoing surgical treatment for elephantiasis.

The hospital held a party for Nguyen Thi Loan, a 13-year-old girl who first came to Taiwan several years ago for treatment by a team led by Chen Hung-chi (陳宏基), director of the hospital’s International Medical Center.

Nguyen was joined by another girl from Vietnam, 12-year-old Le Tieu Duong. Together, they celebrated the new chance at life the surgery has given them.

Chen said that Nguyen weighed 25kg when he first met her at the hospital three years ago, when her abnormally swollen leg weighed 15kg.

At the time she had severe lymphatic vascular malformations, which affected her spleen and lower body, he said.

Removing the extensive lesion site on Nguyen’s left leg and reconstructing the affected area required eight surgeries in four stages, he added.

In contrast to her sick and pale appearance three years ago when she first arrived in Taiwan, Nguyen now has bright rosy cheeks and is to return home today, Chen said.

Nguyen’s successful recovery prompted Le’s parents to take her to the hospital for treatment, as she had similar malformations on her right leg, and she was also treated by Chen, the hospital said.

Speaking at the party, Chen expressed special thanks to the Hong Fu Industrial Group, which has deep roots in Vietnam, for donations that paid for Nguyen’s expensive medical treatment.

At the birthday party, Nguyen told nurses that “I want to ride a bicycle and have fun.”

She has said that she wants to grow up to be a doctor and help others.

The hospital quoted Nguyen as saying that she would always be grateful for Hong Fu’s sponsorship, which has changed her life.