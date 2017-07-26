Taiwanese firms unable to afford patents, survey says

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

While Taiwanese firms have obtained an increasing number of patents in the US, more than 60 percent of small firms cannot afford to maintain their patents, a National Applied Research Laboratories (NARL) survey showed yesterday.

From 2005 to 2015, Taiwan had the fifth-largest number of companies with patents in the US, behind the US, Japan, South Korea and Germany, NARL Science and Technology Policy Research and Information Center researcher Lee Sen-yan (李森堙) said at a news conference in Taipei yesterday.

The survey is the center’s first effort to initiate a long-term observation of the nation’s patent applications and maintenance, he said.

The number of patents obtained by Taiwanese companies in the US grew from 30,592 between 2005 and 2009 to 53,521 between 2011 and 2015, the survey said.

An estimated 20,935 large enterprises with more than 500 employees and 13,966 small enterprises with less than 500 employees have obtained US patents, data showed.

However, expensive fees for patent maintenance — a basic fee plus three maintenance fees — influence a company’s decision to protect their patents, Lee said.

According to the US Patent and Trademark Office, once a 20-year patent is issued, the patentee should pay maintenance fees at the 3.5, 7.5 and 11.5 year anniversaries, and there is a surcharge for late payments.

While 70.2 percent of big entities have maintained their patents, only 36.1 percent of smaller entities have, Lee said.

Companies are more willing to pay for what they deem as more valuable patents, with semiconductor, photonics, measurement, audiovisual and communication techniques the top five domains of maintained patents between 2003 and 2015, he said.

Lee said that the semiconductor and photonics sectors’ strength are advantageous for the nation to develop “smart” machines and artificial intelligence, but said the government needs to devote more resources to smaller enterprises.

There are more small and medium-sized companies in Taiwan, and the government should utilize their patents to strive for the nation’s industrial transformation, he added.