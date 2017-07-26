Agencies must be responsible: Ko

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday said that he does not like government agencies’ practice of “irresponsibly” exaggerating plans and casually reporting their budget, because it would leave behind a debt burden for future generations.

Ko made the remark after being asked about a proposal to construct a light rail system connecting Taipei and Keelung, following disagreement between the Ministry of Transportation and Communications and the Taipei City Government over the terminus in Taipei.

The Railway Reconstruction Bureau on Monday said that an additional NT$5 billion (US$164.7 million) would be needed if the system were to terminate at Nangang MRT Station, as suggested by the city government.

Taipei Department of Rapid Transit Systems Commissioner Chang Tzer-hsiung (張澤雄) yesterday said that the light rail system would run through Keelung, New Taipei City and Taipei mainly on Taiwan Railways Administration tracks, so the Cabinet must carefully consider the division between operations and finance.

“You cannot say that because the Taipei City Government suggested it, it should have to pay for [the extra expense],” Chang said.

If the system is to be regulated by the Railways Act (鐵路法), then the central government should take full responsibility, he said.

If the system is to be regulated by the Mass Rapid Transit Act (大眾捷運法), then the central and local governments should discuss a fair division of responsibility, he added.

“While there are still uncertainties on its terminus and route, and a feasibility study has not yet been completed, a special budget of NT$8.2 billion has already been allocated for the project,” Ko said, adding that, as such, he could not be convinced to accept the proposed budget change.

“Financial discipline must be re-established and the government must be reasonable when drawing up budgets,” Ko said. “You cannot say: ‘Let us allocate NT$8.2 billion and ask for supplementary budgets later,’ because it will mess up the self-liquidating system.”

“I am against this type of poor financial discipline, because such irresponsibility leaves debt to future generations,” Ko said. “I support infrastructure projects, but I do not like exaggerating and casually drawing up budgets.”