Live streaming a danger to younger people: foundation

Staff writer, with CNA

Apps for live streaming videos have rapidly gained popularity among younger social media users in the past few years, but a child welfare organization has discovered risks to child safety in the way the apps, which are easily accessible on computers and mobile devices, are used.

The Child Welfare League Foundation, a Taipei-based non-profit organization, yesterday published the results of a survey showing that 19.3 percent of the most popular online live-streaming anchors — a total of 29 — are under the age of 18, the youngest of whom is an 11-year-old.

Two-thirds of the anchors are female, said the survey, which was conduced on July 6 and July 7.

On each of Taiwan’s three most popular live streaming apps — Meme, Langlive and Live.me — the foundation singled out the 50 most popular anchors who have made their ages known to their subscribers.

Through data review, interviews and observation of the 150 subjects, the foundation identified several issues, including there being no minimum age limit on live streaming anchors.

The foundation also found that 12 of the 29 anchors spent an average of 20 minutes per day broadcasting live during school semesters and 62 minutes each day during the summer break.

Some of them live stream for up to six hours per day, exposing the most intimate details of their lives to anyone with an Internet connection, the foundation said.

Asked why they want to go live, some respondents said “to pass the time,” while others said “to make new friends,” “to become famous,” or “to earn money,” because they can earn dividends from virtual gifts they receive from their online audiences.

Wanting to be befriended could be dangerous for the younger anchors with a big group of online fans, the foundation said, adding that they found some live stream viewers would ask the girls to reveal their bodies.

“Some viewers’ impudent messages worried us with regards to the safety of the children involved,” the foundation said in a report.

After reviewing all the live streaming videos in the survey, the foundation found that 12 of the anchors shoot their videos without any adult supervision.

When asked by viewers about their age, address and school name, few decline to answer, the foundation said.

Foundation executive director Chen Li-ju (陳麗如) said that live streaming has become a popular way for children to communicate, but excessive use could be addictive.

As the world embraces the online industry, which is developing faster than government regulations, parents should spend more time with their children, care for them and teach them about Internet safety, Chen said.