Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

CRIME

Thailand to deport 25

Thailand is to deport 44 fraud suspects, including 25 Taiwanese, to China following their trial, Thai immigration authorities said yesterday. Thai Immigration Bureau head Nathathorn Prousoontorn said the suspects were arrested last week in a joint operation by Thai and Chinese police into a telecom fraud ring that stretched from Thailand to Myanmar and Cambodia, targeting Chinese. Investigators are trying to determine how much money the ring made, Nathathorn said. He declined to respond when asked why the Thai government was not following precedent in deporting Taiwanese suspects to their home nation. All suspects are being held at an immigrant detention center. Taiwan’s representative office in Thailand said it is trying to persuade local authorities to have Taiwanese deported to Taiwan.

WEATHER

Storm forecast for Friday

A string of weather systems is gaining momentum over the Pacific Ocean and might strengthen over the next few days, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday. There are three tropical storms — Noru, Kulap and Roke — over the Pacific, but they are not expected to pass near Taiwan, the bureau said. However, a tropical depression that has formed near the Philippines might develop into the ninth tropical storm of the season over the next few days and start affecting the nation by Friday, it said. Meanwhile, a tropical depression in the South China Sea is also likely to strengthen into a storm, perhaps as soon as Sunday evening, but would pose no threat to Taiwan, the bureau added.

CRIME

Instructor risks losing job

A South Korean instructor risks losing his job at National Chengchi University’s Department of Korean Language and Culture after a review committee on Thursday unanimously voted to terminate his contract over allegations of sexual harassment. Park Jae-kyung, a contracted assistant professor, has been accused of sexually harassing nine female students. The decision, following an investigation by the university’s gender equality committee, found “serious violations” by Park and recommended that his contract be terminated, sources said. A petition that collected 202 signatures from students accused Park of ineptitude, while two students filed charges with prosecutors against Park under the Sexual Harassment Prevention Act (性騷擾防治法). Park has filed a libel lawsuit against a student, surnamed Yeh (葉), who last month disclosed the allegations on Facebook, and Rick Chu (朱立熙), an instructor at the department who supported the students. Chu, a former editor-in-chief at the Taipei Times, has filed a counterclaim for false accusation.

HOUSING

Taipei opens to gay couples

The Taipei City Government on Friday said it has revised its regulations to allow same-sex couples to apply for affordable public housing, starting in the middle of next month. The city on Tuesday amended the regulations governing social housing, expanding the definition of “family members” to include same-sex couples who have registered in Taipei household records, the Taipei City Office for Gender Equality said. Same-sex couples will be eligible to apply for public housing, including at the Songshan Healthy Public Housing complex that is under construction in Songshan District (松山) and is scheduled to be completed next year, the office said.