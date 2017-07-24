Cancer biggest drain on NHIA spending

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

About NT$84.5 billion (US$2.77 billion) of National Health Insurance expenditure last year went on cancer treatment, with liver cancer accounting for the highest percentage, National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA) statistics show.

Annual National Health Insurance expenditures on cancer treatment have been increasing in the past few years, and last year’s spending represented a record high. While liver cancer was the most costly cancer for the nation at NT$11.7 billion, breast cancer was not far behind at NT$11.5 billion, while colon cancer cost NT$11.3 billion.

NHIA official Shih Ju-liang (施如亮) said that following the development of new drugs, cancer treatment has become more expensive, with about half of the expenditure going to target therapy.

The Health Promotion Administration (HPA) said that WHO data indicate that about 890,000 people around the world die of hepatitis B each year, while more than 13,000 Taiwanese died of liver disease in 2015, accounting for 8 percent of all deaths in that year.

The HPA said hepatitis B and hepatitis C can progress into chronic hepatitis, liver cirrhosis and liver cancer, so liver disease prevention has become an important health issue that people should be aware of.

It cited Liver Disease Prevention and Treatment Research Foundation chairperson Yang Pei-ming (楊培銘) as saying that about 60 to 70 percent of chronic liver disease in Taiwan is caused by hepatitis B infections, with about 20 percent caused by hepatitis C infections.

An HPA survey last year showed that only 69 percent of people aged 25 to 64 know hepatitis B and hepatitis C are the major causes of liver cirrhosis and liver cancer in Taiwan, and that about 30 percent of people diagnosed with hepatitis B and hepatitis C infection did not receive follow-up examinations.