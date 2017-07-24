US bill to support Taiwan’s WHO bid

Staff Writer, with CNA, WASHINGTON

US Representative Ted Yoho has introduced a bill to help Taiwan participate in WHO meetings, his office said in a statement.

Yoho chairs the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia and the Pacific.

The bill aims to improve the US strategy for promoting Taiwan’s participation in the WHO, the statement said.

It instructs the US secretary of state to report on the US Department of State’s efforts to obtain observer status for Taiwan at the World Health Assembly (WHA).

The WHA, the WHO’s decisionmaking body, meets annually to discuss global health issues and to formulate policies.

“With an ever-growing and increasingly connected global population, it is important that we not let geopolitics get in the way of public health,” Yoho said in the statement.

Taiwan has proven to be an important participant in the effort to identify, study and combat global health crises, he said.

Despite this, China this year succeeded in preventing Taiwan from participating in the WHA, as Beijing ratcheted up the pressure on Taiwan’s international space, he said.

“China’s short-sighted attempts to restrict Taiwan’s contributions to global health endanger us all, as diseases know no borders,” Yoho said.

The bill would ensure that US diplomatic efforts advocate Taiwan’s participation at the WHO, he said.

Yoho also urged Beijing to “accept the role Taiwan has played in improving global health.”

The bipartisan bill is being sponsored by US Representative Ed Royce, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee; US Representative Eliot Engel, ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee; US Representative Brad Sherman, ranking member of the Subcommittee on Asia and the Pacific; and US representatives Gerry Connolly, a Virginia Democrat, and Steve Chabot, an Ohio Republican, the statement said.

“Taiwan has contributed greatly to international efforts to prevent epidemics and provide critical humanitarian aid,” Royce was quoted as saying in the statement. “The wrongful decision this year by the World Health Assembly to exclude Taiwan should not be allowed to happen again.”

Taiwan had hoped to attend this year’s WHA in Geneva, Switzerland, from May 22 to May 31 as an observer, as it had done in the past eight years, but it did not receive an invitation from the WHO because of China’s opposition.

Taiwan first attended the WHA as an observer in 2009, a year after former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) came to power and began pursuing a more conciliatory policy toward Beijing.

Taiwan had taken part in every WHA meeting since then, until this year.

Taiwan’s exclusion this year was widely seen as part of China’s efforts to clamp down on Taiwan’s international participation, a strategy that has become more aggressive since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of the Democratic Progressive Party, who is less conciliatory toward China, came to power in May last year.