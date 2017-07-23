More than 50 arrested over dating scam

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Authorities have arrested more than 50 suspects in Taiwan and Hong Kong in connection with an online dating scam ring that has allegedly extracted more than NT$300 million (US$9.85 million) from 127 Taiwanese women.

Raids in Taiwan earlier this week resulted in the arrest of 23 Taiwanese, including the two alleged main figures, Lu Hsiu-ping (呂修平), 48, and Chang Chia-ming (張家銘), 43, Criminal Investigation Bureau officials said on Friday.

Twenty-two people were arrested earlier, bringing the total number under investigation in Taiwan to 45, officials said.

Hong Kong police said they had arrested eight suspects, including two Chinese, one Taiwanese and five Hong Kongers.

Prosecutors said they plan to indict the suspects on fraud charges and violations of the Money Laundering Control Act (洗錢防制法), since the alleged victims wire-transferred more than NT$300 million from Taiwan to accounts in Hong Kong.

The ring leaders allegedly set up accounts on dating sites and online chat apps, where they posted photographs of handsome men to lure Taiwanese women, prosecutors said.

When chatting, the suspects allegedly said they were successful Hong Kong businessmen, customs officials or working for the government, and promised a romantic relationship and marriage, prosecutors said.

They would then offer to make financial investments or promised they knew an insider way to make money, and asked the women to wire funds to Hong Kong to keep their relationship going, they said.

Most of the victims were women between 35 and 55 years old and none of them had met their “online boyfriends” in person, although they had chatted on Skype and other applications, the bureau said.