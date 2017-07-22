Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

CRIME

Chinese arrested for theft

Three Chinese have been arrested for allegedly stealing NT$100,000 while in Taiwan as independent tourists, police said yesterday. The men, surnamed Liao (廖), Yang (楊) and Gao (高), had come to Taiwan from Guangxi Province several times since last year, police said, adding that they specifically targeted Japanese tourists. The police received a tip that they usually stayed for about 10 days at a time, and that their most recent entry was on July 6. The next day, the police followed them and obtained surveillance footage from Taipei 101 showing them pickpocketing, police said. They arrested Gao on Thursday last week at the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Yang on Friday last week at Taichung International Airport. They also arrested Liao, the alleged leader of the group, at the Taoyuan airport on Friday. Gao said the group worked together to block people from stepping onto escalators and would take their wallets from their bags. Police said the suspects also used stolen credit cards to purchase clothing, watches and other items.

SOCIETY

Woman dies after boat flips

A 63-year-old Taiwanese woman died when a boat capsized in Cebu in the central Philippines during bad weather, while a child in her group suffered pleural effusion, local police said yesterday. The woman, surnamed Chen (陳), was trapped under the boat after it capsized near a resort on Bantayin Island on Wednesday, police said. The other 11 Taiwanese tourists onboard were safe, and the child was in stable condition, the police said. Further investigation is needed to determine the boat operator’s level of responsibility, police said.

WEATHER

Two tropical storms form

Two tropical storms formed yesterday, but neither is to directly affect Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau said. The first storm, Noru, formed east of Japan at 8am, while the other, Kulap, formed at 2pm in the middle of the Pacific, the bureau said, adding that their projected paths showed that neither would directly affect Taiwan. The nation should instead pay attention to the developments of two tropical depressions near the east coast of the Philippines and in the South China Sea, Weatherrisk Explore Inc chief executive officer Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明) said. Even though they are not likely to become typhoons, Peng said that their humidity could move north to the Bashi Channel over the weekend, which could increase the chance of afternoon showers and regional rain. The temperature could drop a little because of the rain, but hot days are likely to continue before any tropical storm or typhoon comes close to Taiwan, Peng said.

ENVIRONMENT

Dongshih to host clean-up

An environmental activity to raise public awareness about plastic pollution and preventing marine litter is to be held at Dongshih (東石) fishing harbor today, the Chiayi Environmental Protection Bureau said yesterday. Working in collaboration with Fongtian Temple (奉天宮), a local seabed cleansing operation is to be carried out by coast guard divers in the area. They are to be accompanied by worshippers of sea goddess Matsu (媽祖) who support promoting a healthier ocean for future generations. Another group of worshipers on land are to carry a statue of Matsu around the harbor to offer blessings for the day’s event. Other activities, including performances, waste recycling and a pigeon release, are to also be staged at Dongshih Harbor.