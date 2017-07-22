Taoyuan promotes Matsu heritage with trip

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

Fifteen students whose families originally came from Matsu (馬祖) visited the outlying islands last week on a summer camp organized by the Taoyuan City Government to help them connect with their roots.

Tzuwen Junior High School principal Wang Kuan-ming (王冠銘) said that there are more than 50,000 people in Taoyuan who have moved there from Matsu.

The Matsu population in Taoyuan is the largest there is, exceeding even the population on the islands, Wang said.

The summer camp was for students who were born in Taoyuan, but have roots in Matsu to learn the language and culture of their ancestors, he said.

The camp included learning the ancestral language of Matsu — Mindong — through song and drama; an introduction to the islands’ music using drums and a traditional instrument called the zhuban (竹板) — two pieces of bamboo plates tied loosely together with a string; and local food and drinks, including making fish noodles and alcohol, Wang said.

The school arranged for the students to visit Matsu’s Cinbi Village (芹壁) to see the architecture and the temples, as well as to experience the militaristic atmosphere unique to the Beihai Tunnels, a series of underground docks near Nangan Township (南竿), he said.

Appreciation of the natural environment, including bird and deer watching on Daqiu Island (大坵), were also part of the trip, Wang said.

The children were taught how to make Matsu alcohol, taking them through the processes of washing glutinous rice, soaking, boiling and leaving it to cool before sealing it in a jar with red yeast and white yeast, Wang said, adding that the ingredients ferment for a month.

This teaches them the age-old technique of making such spirits, and allows them to connect with their ancestors, Wang said.

Student Lin Chih-ying (林芷熒) said that although the course’s curriculum might not be applicable to everyday life, it was part of her ancestry.

It was the second time she had attended the event, Lin said, adding that it brought her closer to her roots.

Liu Li-chi (劉麗琪), a parent, said she registered all three of her children for this year’s camp and she was proud to hear them speaking the language of her home.

Liu even joked that after attending the event, the children spoke the language better than her husband, who was born in Matsu, but moved to Taiwan proper when he was young.

The Taoyuan Bureau of Education said the event was fully subsidized by the city government.

The city has also established classes to promote the language in Taoyuan; is compiling a history of Matsu residents moving to Taoyuan; and is introducing the cultural festivals of the islands.

“We hope to safeguard and pass on the precious memories and culture of the Matsu people in Taoyuan,” the bureau said.