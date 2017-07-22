Legislator criticizes ministry over vision assistance systems

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

The law needs to be changed to make the Ministry of Transportation and Communications’ policy of encouraging vision assistance systems for large vehicles more effective, New Power Party (NPP) Legislator Hsu Yung-ming (徐永明) said yesterday.

“Vision assistance systems are already extremely widespread in cars to remedy blind spots, but only about 5,000 of the nation’s 200,000 large trucks, buses and other large vehicles have them,” Hsu said. “If cars have this safety feature, the standards for large vehicles should be even higher, because accidents involving them inevitably cause injury or death.”

He criticized the ministry’s plan to subsidize the systems — which use camera monitors to show areas outside the driver’s ordinary line of sight — for 5,000 large trucks this year as trying to “put out a truckload of burning wood with a cup of water.”

Installation of the subsidized systems has yet to begin because of ministry delays, he said.

Ministry regulations require all new large vehicles to have the systems, with plans to require their installation in all vehicles by January next year.

“That time line is extremely rushed and the requirement could end up existing in name only unless effective supplementary measures are implemented,” Feng Chia University Department of Transportation Technology and Management professor Lee Ker-tsung (李克聰) said, calling for a revision of car safety testing standards, traffic safety rules and the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例).

Widespread installation is unlikely without the legal revisions and unless specific groups of vehicles are targeted, he said.

Department of Railways and Highways section head Michael Tsao (趙晉緯) said that car safety testing standards were revised last month, with plans to revise the traffic safety rules by the end of the third quarter.

Vision safety systems are to be included as a requirement during the inspections of all large vehicles starting in 2020, he said.