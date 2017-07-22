Students return from nationwide kick scooter tour

By Liao Hsueh-ju and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Four university students have completed a nationwide tour on kick scooters, completing the 20-day journey and arriving back in Hsinchu on Thursday.

Cheng Yu-sheng (鄭佑晟), Chiang Wei-hau (江瑋豪), Tseng Po-hau (曾柏皓) and Hung Feng-yi (洪楓奕) of Minghsin University of Science and Technology said they encountered many difficulties over the 20 days, including heatstroke, ankle injuries and last-minute unavailability of accommodation.

Asked if they would make the trek again, the four said once was enough, adding that they would remember the experience for the rest of their lives.

The four students hit the road at 5am each day and traveled about 50km per day, covering a total of 880km by the time they returned to the university.

The four rode their scooters for about five to six hours each day, they said, adding that they budgeted NT$5,000 each in expenses for the tour.

The group left from Hsinchu Railway Station on July 1 and headed north along Cycling Route No. 1, which encircles Taiwan proper.

Chiang said he initially proposed the idea of a nationwide trek a year ago, wanting to create an unforgettable experience before leaving university.

He then began making plans with the other three, who received support from their professor, Chu Hsi-liang (朱希亮).

Together the group planned the route, food, accommodation and safety precautions.

They recording their experiences on the roadside along the way.

Chiang said the group had to reorganize often as unexpected changes of accommodation and other challenges were thrown at them, adding that they learned to be adaptable.

With temperatures reaching 35?C on the first day, which caused him to suffer heatstroke, Hung said it was a challenge from the start.

Chiang said he felt lucky to have been able to use GPS and smartphone apps that at least prevented the group from getting lost.

“Traversing the nation let us see just how friendly people are. One physical education teacher at New Taipei City’s Xiufeng High School, Chen Chia-hsuan (陳嘉炫), even offered us accommodation in the school’s dormitory,” Cheng said.

While passing through Taichung the group also encountered the kick scooters’ manufacturer, who offered to check over their vehicles and make some adjustments.

“When we passed through Yilan one hostel gave us free accommodation. They encouraged us not to give up by joking that we’d have to pay later if we didn’t finish the journey,” Chiang said.

Cheng said he plans to make the useful parts of his journal available to others who want to make the trek.