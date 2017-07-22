KMT caucus head blasts ‘desperate’ visa waiver move

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has made a “desperate” attempt at bucking the fall in tourist numbers by introducing visa waiver programs to its 11 diplomatic allies without first considering the high crime rates in some of the nations, which could jeopardize social security, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus secretary-general Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) said yesterday.

“The crime rates in many of the nations are higher than ideal. The ministry should have taken tourist quality into account, for example by checking the amounts of criminal cases,” Lin said.

He was referring to media reports that some of the eligible nations have high homicide rates, such as El Salvador, Honduras and Belize.

Statistics released by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime show that El Salvador in 2015 posted the highest murder rate in the world — 108.8 per 100,000 inhabitants — while Honduras was the second-highest that year with a murder rate of 63.75 per 100,000.

The ministry has made a Hobson’s choice by adding the nations to the visa waiver program, but it should address the main contributing factor behind falling tourist numbers by improving the nation’s relationship with China, Lin said.

“Of course, the government should not concentrate all its efforts on one nation [China], but I think it is wrong to be indiscriminate just for the sake of boosting numbers,” he said.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said that people should not make assumptions that social security would be endangered because of the visa waiver programs.

“Former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) during his term offered visa waiver programs to more than 100 nations, but that did not cause the nation’s crime rate to spike,” Huang said.

“Introducing the programs does not mean we would let anyone in. Customs screen visitors by checking their criminal records. I think this is the key to ensuring security,” Huang added.