Infrastructure budget talks to commence

Staff writer, with CNA

Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) yesterday announced that the budget for the first stage of implementation of the government’s Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program is to enter negotiations between lawmakers of the ruling and opposition parties after passing its first reading earlier this week.

The budget of NT$108.9 billion (US$3.58 billion) for the first 16 months of the massive four-year infrastructure plan is to clear the legislative floor by the end of next month at the earliest after the negotiations, Su said.

The Legislative Yuan has planned an extraordinary session for late next month for the second and third readings of the budget proposal, he said.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers arrived at the Legislative Yuan two hours ahead of the meeting’s start time.

Soon after the venue opened, they occupied the chairperson’s podium in a bid to prevent a possible filibuster by Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators.

The meeting started on time.

A decision was made to submit the budget proposal for negotiations before an extraordinary legislative session next month.

KMT lawmakers held up signs and shouted: “Meeting is invalid and review is illegal” and “Boycott of the budget is legitimate.”

The budget for the first stage of the infrastructure plan passed its first reading on Wednesday amid clashes between lawmakers from each side.

The Cabinet last week approved the budget for the first phase of the plan, which is to run from September to December next year.

The budget was written by the Cabinet after the Legislative Yuan this month passed the Special Act on the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program (前瞻基礎建設特別條例).

The regulation allows the government to spend up to NT$420 billion over the next four years on infrastructure and high-tech development in a bid to speed up the pace of economic growth.

Opposition politicians say the plan lacks careful planning and would be a waste of taxpayers’ money.

In the first phase, the Executive Yuan is to spend NT$17.07 billion on railway construction, NT$25.67 billion on improving the local water infrastructure, NT$8.12 billion on “green” energy development, NT$16.17 billion on digital development and NT$35.41 billion on urban and rural development.

In addition, the Cabinet is to invest NT$1.96 billion to build a better environment for children, NT$310 million on food safety and NT$4.2 billion on cultivating talent.