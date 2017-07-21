Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with agencies

SOCIETY

Suicide hits passerby

An elderly man on Wednesday committed suicide by jumping from a Taipei City Government building, striking a passerby as he hit the ground. Police said they were notified at about 10am and the man, in his 70s, was dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. No suicide note was found. The man’s family in New Taipei City’s Zhonghe District (中和) was contacted. The luckless passerby was a driver for Metropolitan Transport Corp who was walking across the firm’s parking lot when he was struck. The driver, who was conscious after the impact, was hospitalized and his condition was said to be not life-threatening.

TRANSPORTATION

Taipei MRT disrupted

About 1,100 Taipei MRT passengers were evacuated on Wednesday morning after white smoke billowed through the cars on a Blue Line train, Taipei Rapid Transit Corp (TRTC) said. The incident occurred at about 8am when the train was at Longshan Temple Station on its way to Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Station. TRTC said the passengers were evacuated according to standard operating procedures and put on the next train. TRTC was investigating the cause of the smoke.

CRIME

Taiwanese held in Cambodia

Cambodia has detained seven Taiwanese suspected of running a telecoms scam, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, adding that it is trying to bring them home and avoid their deportation to China. The seven were part of a group of 31 people detained on Monday, it said. “We are seeking for the Cambodia authorities to act in accordance with the ‘national jurisdiction principle’ and return our country’s nationals home to face judicial investigation,” a ministry spokeswoman said.