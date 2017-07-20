CAA considering health cards for drone registration

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA

The Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said it is considering allowing drone owners to use their National Health Insurance cards to register the devices, and plans to discuss the scheme soon with the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

The plan is part of the government’s move to regulate drone ownership and operations in the country, which sometimes pose a threat to flight safety, the agency said.

The agency in March published its proposed amendments to the Civil Aviation Act (民用航空法), which would require owners of drones weighing more than 250g to register them under their legal name and include valid contact information.

In addition, owners of drones weighing more than 25kg would have to take classes, pass a test and obtain an operating license, the agency said.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications has approved the draft amendments, which the Cabinet is preparing for submission to the legislature for review and approval, the agency said.

The agency said it had considered several options for registration, such as allowing owners to use national identification cards or EasyCard (悠遊卡) transportation cards, but rejected them for either being inconvenient to the public or lacking in information.

As National Health Insurance cards fall under the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s jurisdiction, the agency will formally ask the ministry for its approval, it said.

While firefighting, coast guards and academic units are obliged to apply for drone licenses under existing regulations, it is the nation’s growing number of private drones that is causing safety concerns, the agency said.

Multiple incidents of drones interrupting flight operations have occurred, including several that forced airports to suspend operations, it said.

The proposed amendments would impose fines of between NT$30,000 and NT$150,000 on unregistered drone owners, while those caught flying a drone weighing more than 25kg without a license would be fined between NT$60,000 and NT$300,000, the agency said.