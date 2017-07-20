Beware of five habits that affect fertility: experts

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Two medical groups yesterday urged people who are planning to have children to be aware of five habits that reduce the chances of getting pregnant.

Government statistics show that approximately one out of every seven couples face infertility problems, the Taiwanese Society for Reproductive Medicine (TSRM) and the Fertility Society of the Republic of China (ROC) said.

Infertility is defined as a couple who are unable to conceive after one year or longer of unprotected sex, and six months if the woman is over 35 years old, said TSRM president Wu Gwo-Jang (武國璋), who is also a physician at Tri-Service General Hospital.

Aside from age, daily lifestyle, work stress and a Western diet might affect fertility, he said.

Studies suggest that daily habits, including smoking, drinking alcohol, caffeine consumption, being overweight or underweight, mental stress and working patterns can also affect fertility, Wu said.

Heavy smokers are 2.6 times more likely to face infertility problems, and women who smoke face increased risks of endocrine and ovarian function disorders, he said.

Men who drink two cups of alcoholic beverages (about 20g of alcohol in total) per day are about 1.6 times more likely to become infertile, he said.

Women who drink excessive amounts of coffee — about five cups (500mg of caffeine in total) per day — might reduce their fertility chances by 50 percent, Wu said.

Moreover, women with a body mass index (BMI) of more than 35 or less than 19 might are four times less likely to get pregnant than women who have a BMI level of between 19 and 35, he said.

Men who are overweight or underweight are more likely to be affected by reduced sperm concentration and sperm activity, Wu said.

Long-term depression, anxiety or heavy mental stress can cause increased risks of endocrine and ovarian function disorders in women and reduced sperm count in men, he said.

Lastly, working pattern is becoming a more common cause of infertility for modern couples, as some people work for very long hours or different locations and only meet each other for short periods of time, leading to less frequent sexual behavior and reduced chances of conceiving, Wu said.

Fertility Society of the ROC director Li Hsin-yang (李新揚), also a physician at Taipei Veterans General Hospital, said the reason for infertility is often complicated, but couples can first check and change their lifestyles and daily habits to increase the chances of conceiving.

Couples, especially women older than 35, who suffer from infertility problems, are advised to seek medical treatment at hospitals, Li said.