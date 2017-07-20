Whistle-blower protection urged

By Hsieh Chun-lin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A two-day workshop on protecting the safety and rights of top-level whistle-blowers opened yesterday in Taipei, hosted by the Agency Against Corruption.

The workshop was organized by the agency and the Papua New Guinea government to draft regulations that would live up to the spirit of the UN Convention Against Corruption, the agency said.

Officials from Papua New Guinea, the US, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Chile and Japan, as well as Taiwan, are attending the workshop, which includes presentations by officials from the US Office of Special Counsel, the ASEAN CSR network and Transparency International Chinese Taipei.

Minister of Justice Chiu Tai-san (邱太三) told attendees that governments should offer personal protection for those whistle-blowers that are brave enough to come forward and reveal potential illegalities.

In his remarks, he referred to how former SinoPac Financial Holdings Co chief executive Michael Chang (張晉源) was removed from seven company positions after his alleged involvement in alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act (證券交易法) by former SinoPac chairman Ho Shou-chuan (何壽川) became known.

Ho is suspected of authorizing NT$5 billion (US$164 million) in questionable loans to Sun Power, whose chairman is related to Ho’s wife, Chang Hsing-ju (張杏如). The loans extended were made without sufficient collateral, which allegedly violated the limitations on transactions between interested parties.

The Witness Protection Act (證人保護法) or clauses on maintaining confidential information under the Code of Criminal Procedure (刑事訴訟法) serve to protect these individuals, but the nation lacks a comprehensive framework to offer whistle-blowers more protection, the agency said.

Whistle-blowers are increasingly important as the nation has witnessed multiple incidents of corruption cases involving the business sector, the agency said.

An effective and friendly system that offers strong protection will encourage more people to come forward the agency said.