Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

SOCIETY

Dead woman found after fire

The body of a Vietnamese-born hospital worker was found on Monday after firefighters extinguished a fire at a private residence in Yilan County, firefighters said. Firefighters said they were alerted of the fire in Yuanshan Township (員山) at about 8am. The fire was brought under control at about 8:10am, and the body of the woman was found on the floor of a second-floor bedroom. The 57-year-old woman was earlier reported to be Indonesian, but was later confirmed to have been a Vietnamese-born woman surnamed Pham, who was divorced and had obtained Republic of China citizenship. Firefighters determined that the fire started on the second floor, but they said further investigation was needed to identify the cause of the blaze.

EDUCATION

Dying man’s wish fulfilled

A terminally ill patient had his dream come true on Friday last week, when he graduated from a Chiayi County school from his hospital bed. Hsu Fu-hsiung (許富雄), 73, started kidney dialysis six years ago. He was admitted to Dalin Tzu Chi Hospital in Chiayi early this month after a fall, his son, Hsu Meng-lin (許夢麟), said. Hsu Meng-lin said that his father’s blood pressure became unstable during dialysis, which his body could no longer tolerate. His father agreed to cease dialysis and was moved to a palliative ward on July 11, Hsu Meng-lin added. Hsu Fu-hsiung had over the past six years attended Chang Tai School (長泰老學堂), but was kept from graduating due to his condition, his son said, adding that he asked the school and the hospital to hold a “graduation ceremony” for his father. School staff brought a cap and gown, as well as a graduation certificate, to Hsu Fu-hsiung’s hospital bed, and presented him with a bouquet of flowers.