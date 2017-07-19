Historical police station reopens

By Tsai Meng-shang and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Restoration work on Hsinchu County’s only recognized historical Japanese colonial-era police station was completed on Saturday, drawing admiration from crowds.

Hsinchu County Government Secretary-General Tsai Jung-kuang (蔡榮光) said the building, which was once the living quarters of the local police chief, would serve as Guansi Township’s (關西) visitor information center.

The center is to provide assistance to backpackers and other visitors, he said, adding that future projects, with the support of the Hakka Affairs Council, would restore former officers’ quarters and the main office.

Restoration of the chief’s quarters, built in 1912 along with the rest of the complex, cost NT$15 million (US$493,908), of which NT$12.6 million was provided by the council, Tsai said.

Council Department of Culture and Education Director Fan Tso-ming (范佐銘) said that, aside from housing the visitor information center, the restored chief’s quarters would also serve as a recreation center for local residents.

“It will also serve as a model for the preservation of historical buildings, and will allow visitors to experience Guansi’s cultural history,” Fan said.

Hsinchu County Cultural Affairs Bureau Director Chang I-chen (張宜真) said that restoring the historical police station’s various buildings has provided insights into construction techniques of the time.

While the station’s main office was built with bricks in a Western style, the chief’s and officers’ quarters were built in a Japanese style that used wood for both the interior and exterior, he added.

“The restored structure has an air of peaceful quiet that you find in Japanese architecture,” he said.

The building features uguisubari, or “nightingale floors,” which produce a chirping sound when walked on, a security device to prevent sneaking, Chang said.

The feature was demonstrated at Saturday’s unveiling, in which children dressed as ninjas performed for visitors, he added.