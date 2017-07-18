Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

HEALTH

Disease confirmed in Chiayi

A case of Japanese encephalitis has been confirmed in Chiayi County, bringing the number of cases in the nation this year to 14, county health officials said on Sunday. The patient is a 57-year-old who lives in Shuishang Township, they said. He developed a fever and stiffness in the neck, and temporarily lost consciousness on July 7 before seeking medical help, they added. He was on Friday confirmed to have the disease and is being treated in an intensive care unit, they said. He does not live near a pig, pigeon or poultry farm, which are breeding grounds for mosquitoes, the officials added. A 54-year-old woman in the county was confirmed to have the disease earlier this month. Health officials said vaccination is the best defense against the mosquito-borne disease.

TRAVEL

Taiwan-Japan tourism soars

Airlines and cruise operators saw increased number of passengers traveling between Taiwan and Japan in the first three months of this year, Ministry of Transportation and Communications statistics showed. Airlines carried a record 3.12 million passengers during the period, an increase of 1.5 percent compared with the same period last year, the statistics showed. In contrast, routes between Taiwan and Hong Kong saw 2.09 million passengers during the period, down 6.8 percent from a year earlier, the figures showed. The number of cruise passengers traveling between Taiwan and Japan reached 148,000 during the period, up 41.2 percent from a year earlier, according to the statistics. Among all international cruise lines, the route between Keelung and Japan saw the highest number of passengers at 104,000, up 34 percent year-on-year.