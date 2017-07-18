Tsai vows help for local economy and nation’s investors

Staff writer, with CNA

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday said that the government would improve the local economy and support Taiwanese investors operating overseas at a time when they are expanding in the global market.

Addressing a joint director and supervisor meeting held by the Asia Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce (ATCC) in Taichung, Tsai said that she would take good care of the domestic market so that firms would not need to worry and could continue their efforts to penetrate overseas markets.

“With the assistance of the government, there is no doubt that Taiwanese investors will be able to extend their reach in the global market,” Tsai said. “With the presence of the ATCC, Taiwan will build closer ties with other countries and extend its economic influence in the global market.”

While Tsai was speaking, a number of protesters against the government’s pension reforms gathered outside the meeting venue blowing horns to express their opposition.

Tsai was not moved by the demonstration, but said that in addition to their efforts to expand, investors operating overseas should also set their sights on the local market, since the government is gearing up to stimulate it.

She urged ATCC members to pay attention to Taichung’s investment environment, saying the city has made efforts to develop a wide range of industries such as smart machinery, “green” energy, aviation and agricultural innovation.

The government has comprehensive measures in place to help Taichung sharpen its economy and the city is waiting for investment from Taiwanese investors operating overseas, Tsai said.

According to the ATCC, the association was established in July 1993 as a federation of Taiwanese firms operating in Asia for exchanges in business information and investment experiences.

Members of the association come largely from nine countries or territories in Asia: Thailand, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and Hong Kong. Almost 800 members of the association attended Monday’s meeting.