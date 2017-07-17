Lin Chuan promotes aerospace industry competitiveness

Staff writer, with CNA

The nation plans to improve its competitiveness in the aerospace industry through public-private partnerships and international cooperation, Premier Lin Chuan (林全) said on Saturday during a visit to the National Space Organization.

Lin visited the Hsinchu-based organization to learn about preparations for the upcoming launch of Formosat-5, the nation’s first domestically developed satellite.

Taiwan’s ability to develop its own satellite marks a significant milestone in the nation’s aerospace industry, Lin said, adding that the next goal is to advance the ability to develop such technology and improve its international competitiveness.

He also expressed hope that there would be more partnerships between the public and private sectors and more opportunities for international cooperation.

The development of the satellite industry cannot just depend on the National Applied Research Laboratories and the National Space Organization, Lin said, adding that he hopes local companies would also join in the efforts.

Formosat-5 is scheduled to be shipped to California on Wednesday, where it is to be launched on Aug. 25.

It took six years, more than 50 teams and NT$5.66 billion (US$186 million) to develop the optical remote-sensing satellite, which is to take over from Formosat-2, another remote-sensing satellite that was decommissioned last year, the space organization said.

Formosat-5 is to be used to guide disaster inspection and prevention efforts and identify landslide-prone areas, as well as support environmental monitoring, academic research and international humanitarian relief work, it said.