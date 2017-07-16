Voting for airport signs to open soon

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Online voting to choose the signs in Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport’s Terminal Three is to open next month, Taoyuan International Airport Corp said.

Although construction of the terminal, which started in May, is not scheduled to be completed until 2021, the airport company said it has started working on the designs for the building’s iconography.

Taiwanese and travelers are all welcome to vote for the designs for 10 airport facilities, the company said.

On the Web site to be launched next month, people will be able to choose between two icon designs for each facility, it said.

For example, of the choices for check-in, one features a clerk standing behind a counter along with a ticket and luggage — all in blue — while the other is a black silhouette of a clerk speaking with a passenger at a counter.

For automated teller machines, one design in dark red portrays a person about to insert their card as a NT$100 bill dispenses from the machine, while the other is a macro view of the cash slot in black and white.

The icons are not only for Taiwanese, but would also help travelers from other nations navigate the terminal, the company said, adding that as such, they must convey clear messages.

They must also strike a balance between meeting globally accepted standards and reflecting Taiwanese culture, it added.

The iconography was designed by Tokyo-based GK Design Group and Taipei-based Union Professional Group of Architecture, the company said.

GK has won multiple Red Dot Design awards and other accolades, the airport company said, adding that its previous works include the icons in Kuala Lumpur International Airport, as well as for East Japan Railway Co and the 2005 World Expo in Aichi, Japan.