Ministry aims to make the nation stand out at CES

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of Science and Technology hopes to raise NT$300 million (US$9.9 million) in investment for Taiwanese participation in next year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, aiming to become one of the top three nations at the convention.

The ministry has invested significantly in the nation’s entrepreneurialism, including several projects to encourage the creation of domestic start-ups and establishing the Taiwan Innovation Entrepreneurship Center in Silicon Valley.

The ministry’s efforts, as well as a fund established in conjunction with the National Development Council, have created a number of innovative products, but the majority of these innovations fail to make Taiwan truly shine on the international market, it said.

If the nation could stand out at next year’s CES — one of the most prestigious consumer electronics and technology exhibitions — which is to focus on the theme of “the future of smart cities,” the world would see the potential of Taiwanese creativity, Department of Academia-Industry Collaboration and Science Park Affairs Director Chiou Chyou-huey (邱求慧) said.

Innovative products have been regularly showcased at CES’ Eureka Park marketplace, which has become the prime index for global innovative trends, Chiou said, adding that more than 600 entrepreneurial groups attended CES this year.

The ministry is calling for groups whose work is in line with next year’s theme to sign up before Aug. 15, he said.

The nation’s pavilion at the trade show is to be called “Taiwan Tech Star,” for which the ministry is looking for innovative ideas, inventions or products in the fields of artificial intelligence, big data, biomedicine, environmental protection, virtual or augmented reality and mobile telecommunications, Chiou added.

The ministry plans to attend the show with at least 30 groups and companies, Chiou said, adding that it would invest NT$40 million to subsidize the pavilion and exhibitions.

By introducing a large amount of innovations, the ministry hopes to highlight that Taiwanese creativity is valuable and could be used to develop mass-produced products, he said.

At this year’s CES, France had the most innovative teams with 172, followed by the Netherlands with 22 and Israel with 15, the ministry said.