Air force marks 25th anniversary of home-grown jets

Staff writer, with CNA

The air force yesterday celebrated the 25th anniversary of the delivery of the first locally made Indigenous Defense Fighter (IDF) jets at an air base in Taichung, and pledged to continue to enhance the nation’s defense capabilities in the face of the military threat across the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan has faced many difficulties in procuring advanced weapons systems from other countries due to its international situation, so it has to develop home-grown defense capabilities, air force deputy commander Lieutenant General Hu Kai-hung (胡開宏) said at a ceremony at the Ching Chuan Kang Air Base.

The development, production, delivery and commission of the IDFs demonstrated the nation’s defense technology and manufacturing capability, as well as its commitment to promoting self-reliance in national defense, Hu said.

Local development of IDF jets played a role in foreign nations’ decision to sell Taiwan advanced fighters, he added.

The IDFs, US-made F-16s and French-made Mirage 2000-5 jets are the main combat aircraft of the nation’s air force.

Given the potential for conflict across the Taiwan Strait and a rising China, Hu said: “We cannot be satisfied with today’s achievements.”

Taiwan needs to continue to bolster its air defense capabilities and develop weapons systems to create an effective deterrent, he added.

Former members of the 427th Tactical Fighter Wing based at Ching Chuan Kang, former military officials and the pilot who was responsible for the first test flight of an IDF attended the event to look back at the history of the locally developed aircraft.

The event featured a flyover by IDFs and stunts performed by IDF pilot Liu Shih-po (劉世博), including slow and inverted flights.

It also showcased an array of historic photos and equipment related to the development of IDFs and a video documenting the fighter jet’s history.

The 25th anniversary means that the IDFs have protected Taiwan for 25 years, Liu said, and he hopes they would continue to do so in the future.