Alishan photographer inspired by Chi

By Tseng Nai-chiang and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Chiayi County resident Lai Kuo-hua (賴國華) has spent two years collating aerial photographs of the Alishan Forest Railway using a drone after being inspired by Chi Po-lin’s (齊柏林) documentary Beyond Beauty: Taiwan from Above (看見台灣).

Lai, 40 — who works at the Jhuci Township Office — said that taking aerial photographs of the railway that his father used to work on became a full-time preoccupation after watching the film.

Over a two-year period, he took many photographs with the drone he bought for NT$70,000.

Lai said his work aims to call attention to the beauty of Alishan (阿里山) and convey a sense of how the railway was built in the tough, mountainous terrain.

Jhuci Station is where the railway begins to ascend to the higher altitudes of the area’s western ranges. To overcome the steep gradient, the rail takes a zigzag course, which created the famous U-turn 17km from the station.

Last year, Lai’s work on the railway won gold at the Kano International Photography Contest in Chiayi City.

Lai has also collated a set of more than 40 aerial photographs of Jhuci (竹崎) and Neipu (內埔) townships that the office asked him to provide for surveying and engineering purposes, Jhuci Acting Mayor Kuo Liang-chiang (郭良江) said.

Kuo said that he was particularly impressed with Lai’s work last month at the Guanyin Waterfall (觀音瀑布).

Lai publishes most of his work on Facebook, where his posts attract a lot of attention. Many netizens leave comments expressing their appreciation of his work and thanking him for giving Chiayi’s natural beauty the recognition it deserves.

The Jhuci Arts and Culture Foundation is to help with an exhibit of Lai’s work late this year, Chiayi County Councilor Ho Tzu-fan (何子凡) said.

Chiayi is proud to have its own Chi Po-lin, Ho said.