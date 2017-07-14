Home / Taiwan News
Fri, Jul 14, 2017 - Page 3　

Hung Hsiu-chu seemingly pokes fun at Wu Den-yih in online interview

By Sean Lin  /  Staff reporter

Former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) yesterday apparently took a shot at KMT chairman-elect Wu Den-yih (吳敦義), telling him to “be good and do not make turns.”

Hung, who was defeated by Wu in a KMT chairperson election in May, was featured in this week’s episode of online forum CK101.com’s A Day in the Life of Politicians (政客日常).

Dolphins were the theme of the episode, a reference to the Chinese white dolphin and, by virtue of the site’s content creators, “General Dolphin” — a nickname given to Wu in 2010 when he was premier for famously saying that the animal has the innate ability to “make turns” to avoid a landfill, in response to protests over a Guoguang Petrochemical Technology Co project near its natural habitat near Taichung Harbor.

Netizens have since riffed on the remark whenever Wu makes a policy U-turn.

Hung was dumbfounded when asked by an interviewer what she would like to say to Wu and lost a round in a quiz game, and was asked to put a dolphin sticker on her cheek.

She later won a game against an employee of the Web site, in which she was asked to mimic dolphin movements with her hand.

In a third game, Hung was blindfolded and asked to locate and hit a dolphin balloon with a stick.

After completing the “mission,” she kissed the dolphin balloon on the snout and stroked its belly, telling it to “be good and do not make turns.”

The episode drew a response on Facebook from Wu, who has been spoofed by the forum on numerous occasions and is a self-avowed ardent viewer of the Web site’s shows.

“There is no more beautiful a woman in the world than a hard-working woman. Thank you, Hung, for all that you have done for Taiwan. General Dolphin and his allies say: ‘Thank you,’” Wu said.

