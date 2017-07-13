Athletes return to rapturous reception at Taoyuan airport

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

After some outstanding individual performances at the Asian Athletics Championships, the national athletics squad — among them 200m gold-medal winner Yang Chun-han (楊俊瀚) — on Tuesday received a warm welcome after arriving at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.

The squad won one gold, one silver and one bronze at the competition, which was held in Bhubaneswar, the capital of the east Indian state of Odisha, formerly known as Orissa.

The Games took place from Wednesday last week through Sunday.

Pulling in front with a burst of speed in the final stretch of Sunday’s 200m, Yang won the race in 20.66 seconds.

It was an unexpected result, as Yang came seventh in the semi-final and had told his coach that he was tired after participating in earlier events and was considering withdrawing from the race.

However, the coach talked him out of it and persuaded Yang to give the race his best shot.

Yang, an Amis based in Hualien County’s Yuli Township (玉里), claimed a place in the history books by becoming the first-ever Taiwanese to win a gold medal at a sprint event at the Asian championships.

The 20-year-old athlete on Saturday also won bronze in the 100m.

Chen Chieh (陳傑), 25, won silver medal in the men’s 400m hurdles with a time of 49.75 seconds.

Yang and Chen are eligible to compete in the Taipei Universiade next month and both are considered medal hopefuls.

Separately on Tuesday at Taoyuan airport, one fan was there to welcome the nation’s baseball team as it brought home the winner’s trophy from the World Port Tournament, which was hosted by Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Taiwan edged Japan 3-2 in Sunday’s final to capture the title, with third baseman Wang Hsin-chuan (王薪權) hitting in the winning run in the 10th inning.