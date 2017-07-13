Pingtung County announces Tiao Ti Village revitalization

By Chiu Chih-jou and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Pingtung County Government announced plans to revitalize Tiao Ti Village (糶糴), renowned for its rice and its name, which is made up of what is thought to be the two most convoluted Chinese characters.

The Council of Hakka Affairs has given NT$16 million (US$524,762) for the revitalization project, the county government said.

One of the main projects is now infrastructure near Dada Harbor (達達港) to repurpose the area into a waterside tourist park, the county government said, adding that completion is set for next year at the earliest.

The county government is considering including the park in a new tour that features Jingshengting (敬聖亭) in Pingtung County’s Erlun Township (二崙), Longjing Riverside Park (龍頸溪) in Neipu Township (內埔), Sigou Village (泗溝村) in Wanluan Township (萬巒) and Daluguan Theme Park in Gaoshu Township (高樹), which are all Hakka villages or water parks.

The county government said it hope the tour would help tourists understand the relationship between Hakka and the bodies of water they live near.

Village Warden Lee Feng-kui (李豐桂) said Tiao Ti was the earliest village settled by Hakka in the Jhutien Township (竹田) area, adding that its history could be traced back to Emperor Qianlong (乾隆) of the Qing Dynasty.

The word tiao (糶) means the sale of rice, while ti (糴) means to purchase, Lee said.

The village’s rice was transported to Donggang Township (東港) via Longjing River (龍井) before crossing the Taiwan Strait to China, Lee said.

The village’s rice trade came to a head after the Ailiao River (隘寮溪) changed course, Lee said, adding that a railway also gradually replaced river shipping.

The village is seeing severe aging as most of its younger residents are moving out, Lee said, adding that it hoped the combined support of the council and the county government would help revitalize the township and rebrand it as a tourist destination.