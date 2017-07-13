Singer, lawmakers urge tougher fines for ticket scalpers

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers and an award-winning singer yesterday called for increased penalties for ticket scalping, saying the practice has hurt sales and the rights of concert-goers.

Hoklo signer Weng Li-you (翁立友), who is to give a concert at the Taipei Arena on Sept. 2, said scalping had affected his fans.

A Web site allegedly operated by scalpers is asking for NT$20,000 (US$656) for a ticket to Weng’s concert that has a face value of NT$5,800, Weng said.

“Some fans save up their money for the first concert of their lives, but end up being cheated into buying from scalpers,” Weng said.

The Hoklo pop market is shrinking and measures have to be taken to ensure that tickets are available at the correct prices, he said.

“Taiwanese have long been silent [about the practice], but I feel I should stand up against [scalping],” he said.

Scalpers have also reportedly profited from reselling tickets to see British band Coldplay, and Mando-pop stars Jay Chou (周杰倫) and A-mei (張惠妹).

DPP Legislator Rosalia Wu (吳思瑤) said the party would propose amendments to increase fines for reselling tickets from a maximum of NT$18,000 to a maximum of NT$1 million.

Scalpers would be fined five to 30 times the cost of the ticket being illegally sold in accordance with penalties for people convicted of scalping train tickets, Wu said.

Tech-savvy scalpers have moved from lining up to buy tickets to obtaining them in bulk online using malware to disrupt ticketing systems, which harms consumers’ rights, DPP Legislator Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) said.

The US has its Better Online Ticket Sales Act to target such cybercrime and Taiwan should have a similar law in place, Hsu said.

The live-music industry has an annual value of NT$5 billion and the government should complete the regulatory system to ensure the development of cultural industries, he said.

The use of malware to buy tickets would be subject to criminal punishment, the Ministry of Culture said, adding that it is drafting a law to stem scalping.