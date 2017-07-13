Taipei city councilor files lawsuit against Mayor Ko

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Taipei City Councilor Chung Hsiao-ping (鍾小平) yesterday filed a lawsuit against Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) for dereliction of duty due to the losses incurred by the city government from the MeHAS City project.

Chung filed the lawsuit at the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office yesterday morning, accusing Ko of dereliction of duty for not appealing the results of an arbitration hearing into the project that was concluded in July last year.

The result of the hearing was that the city government could claim NT$3.5 billion (US$114.8 million) from real-estate developer Radium Life Tech Co.

Former Taipei mayor Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) had asked the company to repay the city government NT$7.69 billion and Ko had raised that amount to NT$11 billion, but the ruling only awarded the city NT$3.35 billion, Chung said.

“Ko had asked the company to pay compensation of NT$11 billion, but only received NT$3.5 billion after arbitration and he did not appeal the ruling as he said he would,” Chung said, adding that Ko also mentioned filing a lawsuit against Radium for alleged fraud.

Chung said he had urged Ko to file a civil suit against Radium and also claim compensation in another case concerning the Taipei Bus Station, but Ko had not responded.

“I think Ko is guilty of dereliction of duty, being passive and not doing anything about these cases, so I am filing a lawsuit against him,” Chung said.