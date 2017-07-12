Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

TOURISM

Mailbox draws tourists

Earlier this week, Kinmen County installed a Wind Lion God mailbox. Statues of the local deity, believed to hold special powers that protect residents from devastating sand storms and monsoon winds, have long been one of the biggest tourist attractions on the islands. Located outside a souvenir shop in Shanhou (山后), a village in Jinshan Township (金沙), the mailbox is part of the post office’s efforts to showcase the distinctive culture of Kinmen. The mailbox has attracted tourists, who have flocked to it to mail their postcards, said Wang Chien-sheng (王建生), operator of the souvenir shop. People are also having their photographs taken next to it, he added. Designed to look different from the standard Wind Lion God statue, the mailbox is a cartoon version of the folk deity. There are 56 Wind Lion God statues in Jinshan, which bears the brunt of the relentless northeast monsoon winds each winter.

TOURISM

Teddy bear museum planned

The Hsinchu County Government is building a teddy bear museum at the county’s industry exchange center in Guansi Township (關西), hoping to promote tourism along Provincial Highway No. 3. The museum is expected to open to the public in March next year and officials have been taking teddy bears to the center to help promote Hakka culture and arts, as well as the county’s unique cultural and creative industries. The museum is to include a main hall for visual arts exhibitions, a teddy bear display room and an arts exchange gallery, as well as teddy bears from various nations, the county government said. The 437km highway connects cities and towns in mountainous areas to the east of the western coastal plains with Taipei in the north and Pingtung in the south.