CCRA program helps one child’s dreams come true

Staff writer, with CNA

A program launched by Chinese Christian Relief Association (CCRA) to tutor underprivileged children has helped many students advance their education, including helping an Indonesian immigrant’s child get into college, the CCRA said on Monday.

Since the program was launched in 2004, it has provided assistance to more than 30,000 children, including a girl nicknamed Hsiao-yu (小俞) in Chiayi County, who has been admitted to National Tsing Hua University’s Department of Music, the organization said.

Hsiao-yu, her brother and sister have been raised by their mother single-handedly because their father has been sick in hospital for a long time, leaving the family financially strapped.

Although Hsiao-yu showed an early gift for music, she was unable to learn to play piano or even study vocals because her family could not afford the lessons, the CCRA said.

However, when she was in the third grade, Hsiao-yu was referred to the association and received support from the program, which provides post-school tutoring for disadvantaged children.

Under the program, music teacher Chung Li-chu (鐘麗珠) was sent to Chiayi once a week to teach children to play piano and Hsiao-yu was one of the students.

Hsiao-yu said she has always admired people who can play piano and the CCRA lessons had made her dreams come true.

“If the teacher points out mistakes I’ve made, I do my best to correct them to her satisfaction. I cherish any opportunity I have to play piano, regardless of whether I’m happy or sad,” she said.