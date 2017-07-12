US universities accept 13-year-old from Taipei

Staff writer, with CNA

A Taipei high-school student has been accepted to two prestigious US universities — New York University (NYU) and the University of California, Santa Cruz.

Chiang Ching-liang (江璟亮), a 13-year-old student at Taipei Municipal Ming Sheng High School who has decided to choose NYU, has become the youngest student to be admitted by the university.

Chiang said that when he received the admission notification, he was elated with “grateful feelings beyond description.”

He thanked NYU for admitting him despite his young age and said that others can realize their dreams as long as they do not give up.

Chiang started learning piano at the age of six and the violin at seven.

At the age of eight, he was certified by UK-based Mensa International, the largest and oldest IQ society in the world, with an IQ of 160.

In addition to music and fine arts, he is also brilliant at languages. He read his first Harry Potter novel at the age of six. He passed the Cambridge English exam aged nine and passed the TOEFL Paper-Based Test with a score of 627 at 10, making him the youngest graduate in Asia.

He is still a voracious reader, getting through more than a dozen books every week, his mother, Chiang Lin-yu (江稜裕), said.

Chiang Ching-lian used the Web site www.khanacademy.org, a US-based free learning and educational site, to teach himself junior-high and senior-high courses.

He passed the Scholastic Assessment Test in October last year, ranking in the top 1 percent.

“As a single mother, I couldn’t teach him anything. All I can do is accompany him and support him,” his mother said.

Chiang Ching-liang said he wants to devote himself to the research of rare diseases, as one of his family suffers from spinocerebellar atrophy, a progressive, degenerative genetic disease.