Cuisine seen as attracting more Filipino travelers

Staff writer, with CNA, MANILA

Online city guide “When In Manila” has published a list of 10 “must eat” dishes when visiting Taiwan, noting that food is one of the key attractions that draws visitors to the nation in addition to its beautiful scenery.

Many people enjoy local cuisine at street markets, one of the most famous being Taipei’s Shilin Night Market, which is a must-visit spot to experience genuine Taiwanese food, article author KC Canlas said.

“Your Taiwan experience is not complete if you haven’t tried this [stinky tofu],” Canlas said.

Some stinky tofu dishes “are more pungent, which means you need to have more courage to try it. Some have a lighter odor, which you can probably start with,” Canlas said.

Other foods that merited mention were dumplings, pork buns, beef noodles, bubble tea, oyster omelets, torched wagyu beef cubes, braised pork rice bowl, tea eggs and candied fruits.

Oyster omelets are a “star among night markets,” Canlas said, adding that the omelets are a popular dish at the Shilin Night Market.

The number of Filipinos traveling to Taiwan has risen, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines data show.

Last year, 172,475 Filipinos visited Taiwan for tourism, up 23.89 percent from 2015.

In the first three months of this year, 58,064 Filipinos visited Taiwan, up 57.88 percent from the same period last year.