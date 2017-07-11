Taiwanese win museum’s photography competition

By Tsai Hsu-yuan and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Two Taiwanese were among the top-prize winners of a photography contest held by the National Museum of Natural Science in Taichung, with the first prize going to a photograph of a glass lizard protecting its eggs.

The museum accepted 400 entries from Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malaysia and China, and an exhibition of the top 62 finalists opened on Sunday at the museum.

First prize was awarded to Huang Fu-hseng (黃福盛) of Da Yeh University because glass lizards are rarely seen.

Huang’s photograph also captured the female lizard before she molted, as the lizard’s skin is white, the museum said.

Most species of glass lizards do not have legs and are often mistaken for snakes.

The second-pace prize was also awarded to a Taiwanese for an image demonstrating the tension that holds water droplets together, made by spraying water onto a dandelion on black glass using an atomizer.

The background created the visual effect of the droplets being in space, museum officials said.

The photography process was like living art as the water droplets continuously grew larger from the water from the atomizer, they said, adding that the droplets grew for 30 minutes before bursting.

Quanta Culture and Education Foundation sponsored the top two prizes. The company said it hopes to encourage young people to explore scientific photography.

Among the other top photos was one taken by a family that shows a Taiwan barbet gathering food, while one by 11-year-old Li Haoming (李浩銘) of China shows the profile of a spectacled caiman as a swarm of mosquitoes feed from the blood vessels near its eye sockets.

Curator Yang Ling (楊翎) said that although a photograph represents just an instant in time, there is a significant amount of planning, setup and experimentation involved before the image is captured.

The exhibit showcases photographs from a variety of subjects including space, molecular biology, astronomy, physics, chemistry and medicine, Yang said.

The exhibition will run until Jan. 7 next year.