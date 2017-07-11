Taipei inks contract for smart system in railway station

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Taipei City Government yesterday signed a contract with Askey Computer Corp, a subsidiary of Asustek Computer Inc, to install a smart system at Taipei Railway Station to make it easier for travelers to find their way.

Taipei Department of Transportation Commissioner Chang Jer-yang (張哲揚) and Askey chief executive Robert Lin (林成貴) inked the contract at a ceremony yesterday morning at the Taipei City Hall..

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said that Taipei Railway Station is a vital intersection for three systems — the Taiwan High Speed Rail, the Taiwan Railways and the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) — and an average of about 520,000 passengers pass through the station every day.

With so many people crisscrossing in the station, it is important to help them find their way around more efficiently, Ko said.

“I went abroad recently and took the Taoyuan International Airport MRT Line, got off at Taipei Railway Station and wanted to change lines heading to Dongmen Station,” he said. “However, I wandered around and thought it strange how difficult it was to find my way.”

“I discovered that there is not a good navigation system, which is a need,” he said.

The planned smart integrated system will include a variety of services, including a pedestrian guide with interactive kiosks, an indoor navigation app for mobile devices, tourism information and public service advertisements displayed on electronic billboards, a fire safety monitoring system and a smart parking system.

However, the project, including the navigation app to help foreign visitors will not be completed before the Taipei Universiade starts next month.

Asustek chairman Jonney Shih (施崇棠) said the smart system project would bring an end to the urban legend about “the big maze that is the Taipei Railway Station,” and show the world Taipei’s global compatibility through the use of smart services.

Asked whether the project could be accelerated to finish before the Games begin, Ko said: “In the past, governments would rush to finish projects before elections or certain dates, but I do not think it is necessary. Just do it in the most efficient way.”