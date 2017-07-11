Ex-commissioner might run for New Taipei City mayor

Staff writer, with CNA

Former Taipei County commissioner Chou Hsi-wei (周錫瑋) yesterday said that he might run for New Taipei City mayor next year.

Chou, a three-term legislator before being elected in 2005 to lead Taipei County, which became New Taipei City in 2010, said “there is such a possibility” when interviewed on Hit FM’s Voice of Taipei show.

Chou, a member of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) who stepped down in December 2010 after one term as commissioner because his low approval ratings indicated that he would not be re-elected, said KMT chairman-elect Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) has asked him about his intention to run in the New Taipei City mayoral race.

“It is a road I could take,” Chou said.

Asked about his view of New Taipei City Deputy Mayor Hou Yo-yi (侯友宜), one of the KMT’s potential candidates in the race, Chou said he had “no comment.”

“Politicians should talk less and do more,” Chou said.

A local media report cited sources within the KMT as saying that if Chou and Hou were to vie for the KMT nomination in New Taipei City, it could become a “proxy war” between Wu and New Taipei City Mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫), who is in his second term and cannot run for re-election.

Wu and Chu are seen as the KMT’s most likely nominees for the 2020 presidential election.

The Chinese-language Apple Daily said Chou supported Wu during the KMT chairman election in May and the two have formed an alliance.

However, media reports said Chou might not have much recognition because he has not held any political office since stepping down as county commissioner.

In contrast, Hou made his intention to run in the New Taipei City race clear early on.

Although Chu has not openly endorsed Hou, he has often asked his deputy to attend events on his behalf and arranged for him to speak at universities, which has made him popular among young people.

Chu dismissed the idea of a proxy war as speculation, saying that the KMT is an opposition party, and that the only thing it should focus on is unity and working hard to solicit voters’ support.

Chu said Chou is a “good friend” who has made great contributions to the development of New Taipei City.

With more than a year to go before local elections, it would be up to Chou to decide whether he runs or not, Chu said.