Man arrested after saying he starved mother, brother

Staff writer, with CNA

A debt-ridden man said he deliberately starved his mother and elder brother to death because he was no longer able to continue caring for them after they became incapacitated from strokes.

The man, 50, had been in hiding since June 29, when police found the bodies of his 78-year-old mother and 55-year-old brother inside their family home in Kaohsiung’s Fengshan District (鳳山).

He was arrested by police on Saturday after he was found at a 24-hour Internet cafe.

Police found a confession left by the man, surnamed Kung (龔), admitting his responsibility for the crime because he could no longer stand the mental and economic pressure of supporting his mother and brother.

In the note, he also asked that he be sentenced to death.

His brother suffered a stroke 10 years ago and his mother took care of him until she in March also a stroke, after which both were sent to a nursing home.

Kung, who worked as a glass cutter in Tainan, could not afford to pay for the nursing home, so he quit his job early last month to take care of them at their family home.