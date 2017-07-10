DPP official blasted online over ‘work to learn’ remark

By Su Fang-ho and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A remark by a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) official during a discussion with a party staffer about work conditions and wages has sparked an online furor.

DPP Secretary-General Hung Yao-fu (洪耀福) on Thursday met with staffers at the party’s Taipei headquarters.

A staffer complained about low wages and overtime pay limits, to which Hung responded by saying that the issues could be discussed further, sources said.

A deputy director, surnamed Chen (陳), told the crowd that if they want to earn a lot of money then they should not work for the DPP.

“Working at the party is to give and learn, and should not be only for the salary,” Chen was quoted as saying.

A party worker said a monthly wage plays a significant role in a young man’s life and ideals could not feed people.

Chen’s comments were criticized on the Internet.

A Facebook group called Zoo of Depression on Friday posted a comic on its page titled: “This is the sort of trash talk at the office that pisses you off.”

The comic featured a chicken and a peacock, with the chicken saying: “I demand a raise based on the amount of work I am doing,” to which the peacock replies: “Work is done for the learning experience, not for the salary.”

The post received thousands of “likes” from netizens within a few hours.

“The kind of people who utter such words are usually the ones receiving high pay,” one commented.

A party staffer who declined to be named said that people started working for the DPP out of enthusiasm, but added that enthusiasm is something that people can run out of.

“In 2008, we understood that the party was in heavy debt after losing the presidential election, but our fervor and enthusiasm for the party is not limitless,” the worker said.

Chen said she meant to express that the DPP has no party assets and does not run any companies, adding that by working for the DPP, people not only earn money, but also gain an opportunity to learn.