Taiwan News Quick Take

Agencies

SHIPPING

Ship crashes into port

A Singapore-registered container ship yesterday crashed into a wharf in the Port of Kaohsiung, causing damage to the wharf, but not hurting anyone, the port operator said. The 25,000-tonne APL Jeddah set off from wharf No. 69 at 5:42am and started making its way out of the port, the local branch of Taiwan International Ports Corp said. While sailing past wharf No. 58, the ship suddenly lost power and started drifting before its bow crashed into the wharf, seriously damaging the wharf and the ship, the company said. An investigation has been launched into what caused the accident, it said. There were strong gusts when the vessel lost its power, blowing the ship off course and into the wharf’s direction, Kaohsiung Port police said.

CRIMES

Puppies join police force

The New Taipei City Police Department has recruited six Labrador puppies for its K-9 unit, earning the department tens of thousands of likes on social media. The two-month-old golden and black Labs are undergoing rigorous daily training to sniff out blood on cloth, and some are to soon advance to detecting drugs and explosives. “Among the dog breeds we use at the moment, Labradors are comparably easy to train. They are also tamer and not aggressive,” police officer Pan Tian-long said. The department also uses other breeds like German shepherds. Competition is fierce — each puppy needs eight to 12 months of training before officially joining the force. Only a quarter of them are expected to make it as police dogs, depending on their performance and how they interact with humans, but the cute pups are also allowed some fun. The K-9 unit employs 30 adult police dogs and 25 human police officers.