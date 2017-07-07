Uber registers for cross-border corporate taxation

By Wu Chia-Jung and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Uber Technologies Inc has registered for cross-border corporate taxation less than two weeks before its first tax declaration on July 17, although it remains to be seen whether the company’s definition of “taxes payable” is in line with the Ministry of Finance’s terms.

Uber has long been in a legal tussle with the government primarily due to its claims that it is an “online platform” and not a taxi service. It is registered as a software firm and not a transportation company.

The ministry has imposed multiple heavy fines on the company and its drivers, and in February ordered it to halt its operations and pay another NT$232.1 million (US$7.58 million) in fines.

However, the company in April resumed operations, and with Uber now registered for cross-border corporate taxation, Uber Taiwan — the company’s local subsidiary — has to pay 5 percent income tax based on its earnings.

Despite Uber’s registration as a taxable entity, past disputes on “owed taxes” are still in limbo and depend on the definition of the tax base, officials said.

Uber Taiwan has always paid business taxes, but since it sees itself as a car-hailing platform, it only paid the amount it felt was sufficient to maintain a software company, officials said.

Ride payments went to the company and should be taxed accordingly, the ministry said, adding that since it is Uber Taiwan’s parent company, the ministry intends to collect tax from the subsidiary.

Now that Uber is registered as a taxable entity, it should pay 5 percent income tax based on ride profits, the ministry said, adding that whether it and the company see eye to eye on the tax definition must wait until the first declaration on July 17.

Meanwhile, ministry officials said that despite Uber’s registration, the ministry has not written off past taxes owed.

Uber Taiwan was mailed four separate requests for taxes owed between September 2013 and February, the ministry said.

The first two collection notices totaled NT$135 million and the Ministry of Justice’s Administrative Enforcement Agency has been tasked with that collection, the finance ministry said.

Uber Taiwan has requested re-examination of the third notice, which was for taxes owed between July and December last year, the finance ministry said, adding it had just mailed the last notice, which is for taxes owed between January and February.