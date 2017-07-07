Priest, founder of folk dance troupe, granted citizenship

Staff writer, with CNA

Father Gian Carlo Michelini, an 81-year-old Catholic priest from Italy who founded the children’s folk dance troupe Lan Yang Dancers, was yesterday granted Republic of China (ROC) citizenship in recognition of his invaluable contribution to the nation.

Michelini is the first foreigner to be naturalized in recognition of his contributions in the field of arts and culture.

An amendment to the Nationality Act (國籍法) passed in December last year allows foreign nationals applying for ROC citizenship to retain their original nationality if they are high-level professionals in the fields of technology, economy, education, culture, arts and sports, and have served the nation’s interests.

The Yilan County Government on Wednesday said that Michelini’s household will be registered in Yilan, where the priest is based.

Michelini, born in 1935 in Italy, came to Taiwan at the age of 29 as a member of the Camillian Order. In 1966, he established the Lan Yang Youth Catholic Center and the Lan Yang Dancers in Yilan County.

The center offered dance, music and art classes, and organized sports competitions, while the Lan Yang Dancers gained nationwide acclaim for its folk dance performances.

In 1974, at a time when the nation was diplomatically isolated from the international community, Michelini organized a tour of Italy for the troupe, where they performed for Pope Paul VI at the Vatican.

The troupe has since toured numerous nations and given more than 1,000 performances.

Michelini in 1996 also helped establish the annual Yilan International Children’s Folklore and Folkgame Festival.

He has been credited with bringing many international troupes to the festival.

Ministry of the Interior officials and Acting Yilan County Commissioner Wu Tze-cheng (吳澤成) gave Michelini his ID card and household registration.