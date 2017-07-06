Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

Society

Undeclared cash confiscated

Two Taiwanese women carrying NT$523,000 cash at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport had about NT$320,000 confiscated after it was discovered they had not declared the money, customs officials said yesterday. The women, both aged 27, were booked on a flight to South Korea. An undeclared NT$300,000 and NT$223,000 was found in their respective suitcases, officials said. Customs officials returned NT$100,000 to each of the women, but seized the remainder. According to an amendment to the Money Laundering Control Act (洗錢防制法) that took effect on Wednesday last week, passengers leaving or entering Taiwan must declare if they are carrying cash of more than NT$100,000 or more than US$10,000 or 20,000 yuan.

Two arrested over pot plants

Two men who allegedly learned how to grow marijuana online were arrested last month, Taichung police said on Tuesday. The two men, surnamed Wang (王), 33, and Yeh (葉), 37, allegedly grew marijuana in mountainous regions of Nantou and Changhua counties to avoid detection. After receiving a tip-off, a joint operation between Taichung and Nantou police discovered 82 marijuana plants in Nantou’s Tsaotun Township (草屯) and 90 plants in Puli Township (埔里), and seized marijuana seeds in Changhua City. Police also found dry cannabis, dehumidifiers, growing lights and dryers in Puli, they said. Wang told police that he learned how to grow marijuana on the Internet and said that he bought the seeds at a KTV for NT$800 per seed. An ounce (1g) of marijuana sells for up to NT$1,000, police said. Police estimate the men made up to NT$5 million in marijuana sales.