Pavilion nears completion

By Lee Jung-ping and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff reporter

The Taoyuan City Government’s project to rebuild the Performance Plaza in Zhongzheng Park (中正公園) is close to completion, with the Taiwan Sumo Organization to take over event planning.

The city began rebuilding the former sumo arena, first erected during Japanese colonial era, in April with a NT$5 million (US$163,784 at the current exchange rate) budget, Department of Tourism director Yang Sheng-ping (楊勝評) said.

Daikin Industries, based in Osaka, Japan, whose corporate mascot is a sumo wrestler, donated to the project, Yang said.

The Taiwan Sumo Organization has expressed interest in hosting competitions at the venue with Japanese wrestlers, as well as a training school for youngsters recruited from Daxi Elementary School, he said.

Hosting major international events at the pavilion might be considered, Yang added.

Daxi Park, as the park was known during the Japanese colonial period, had many important public structures, including a Shinto shrine, the sumo pavilion, a military memorial and a community center.

“After the retrocession of Taiwan, the park was renamed after Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) and most of the structures were repurposed or destroyed,” Yang said.

A pond replaced the sumo pavilion. In 2006, the pavilion was rebuilt as a performance venue.

In 2015, the Taiwan Sumo Organization asked the city government to restore the sumo pavilion, saying that the location would be ideal for sumo events and the sport has historical value.

The new arena was modeled on a chozuya — a Shinto water ablution pavilion — in the city’s Hutoushan Park (虎頭山), Yang said.

Local artisans were employed to craft the cypress joints for the building, which uses no nails, in an effort to recreate the original sumo arena, Yang said.

Brass tiles typical of the Tang Dynasty cover the roof of the pavilion, which helps the structure blend in with architecture of Daxi Street, he said.

Trees around the pavilion provide shade and were left untouched, the department said.

The venue is to be used for arts performances when sumo competitions or practice are not taking place in the pavilion, Yang said.